Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Decreases By 43.9%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALVO opened at $10.81 on Monday. Alvotech has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.08.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVO. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alvotech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alvotech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Alvotech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alvotech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Alvotech in the second quarter worth about $170,000.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

