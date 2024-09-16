Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Decreases By 43.9%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Alvotech Price Performance
Shares of ALVO opened at $10.81 on Monday. Alvotech has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.08.
Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Report on Alvotech
About Alvotech
Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alvotech
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.