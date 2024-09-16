Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Grows By 11.1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,483,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 5,837,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,610.7 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $81.12 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $76.51 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.