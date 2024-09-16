Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Grows By 11.1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,483,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 5,837,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,610.7 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $81.12 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $76.51 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
