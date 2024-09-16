Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Grows By 12.8%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 24,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,611. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 19.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

