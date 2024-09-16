Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Rises By 20.0%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 821.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 623,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 125,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 99,077 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

