Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Increases By 40.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of WILYY opened at $20.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

