Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Increases By 12.1%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 13,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

