Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Expands By 40.3%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DRCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.46. 9,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 7.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

