Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Increases By 43.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.34. 3,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

