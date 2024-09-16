Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Increases By 43.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.34. 3,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
