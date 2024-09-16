Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Decreases By 15.8%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
IQVIA Stock Down 0.0 %
IQV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.67. 376,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.26.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA
Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA
In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.