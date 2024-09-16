Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Decreases By 15.8%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.0 %

IQV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.67. 376,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.26.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.