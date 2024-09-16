Short Interest in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Grows By 92.3%

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $25.88.
About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF
