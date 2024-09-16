Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Increases By 46.3%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ITOCHU Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Micron Technology: 4 Reasons to Buy the 44% Price Dip
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- RH’s Transformation Pay Off Will Accelerate with Rate Cuts
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.