Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Rises By 40.9%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Katapult Stock Up 35.1 %

KPLTW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,608. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

