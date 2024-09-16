Short Interest in MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Increases By 50.3%

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,845,800 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 1,228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock remained flat at $17.18 during midday trading on Monday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.
