Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Declines By 21.0%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,451,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 6,898,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.5 days.

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

MEGEF stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

