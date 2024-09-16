Short Interest in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Decreases By 29.2%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNE traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15. Nano Nuclear Energy has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $37.51.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

