Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Drops By 25.6%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 19.62% of NLS Pharmaceutics worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

