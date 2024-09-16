Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declines By 25.7%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NNY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.56. 87,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 777,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,821 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

