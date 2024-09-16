Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declines By 25.7%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE NNY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.56. 87,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
