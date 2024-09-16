Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Decreases By 26.1%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Parks! America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PRKA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.
About Parks! America
