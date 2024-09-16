Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Decreases By 20.6%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 1,983,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Perseus Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF opened at $1.73 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
