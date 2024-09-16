Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Decreases By 20.6%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 1,983,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF opened at $1.73 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

