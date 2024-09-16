Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Grows By 17.1%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

