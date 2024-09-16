Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Grows By 17.1%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
