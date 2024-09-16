Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Decreases By 33.2%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Up 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:SNWV traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 302,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.15. SANUWAVE Health has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 13.79%.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

Recommended Stories

