Short Interest in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Drops By 27.3%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LITP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.87.
