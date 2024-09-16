Short Interest in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Drops By 27.3%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

