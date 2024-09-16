Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Grows By 37.2%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance
SMTOY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.60.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
