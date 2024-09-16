Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Decreases By 28.8%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,852.0 days.
Syensqo Price Performance
SHBBF stock remained flat at $103.01 on Monday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327. Syensqo has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $103.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01.
Syensqo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Syensqo
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Syensqo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syensqo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.