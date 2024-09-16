Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Drops By 25.9%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $60.06 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

