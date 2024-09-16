Short Interest in The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Declines By 66.7%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY remained flat at $16.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $305.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Japan Steel Works will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

