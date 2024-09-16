Short Interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Increases By 20.1%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 433,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

TrueCar Price Performance

TRUE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,786. The stock has a market cap of $286.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,123,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 253,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

