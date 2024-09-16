Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Grows By 49.1%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $5,434,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 110.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. 1,341,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,320. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

