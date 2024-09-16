Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

CLW stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $492.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

