Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

