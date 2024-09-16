Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,532,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,596,000 after purchasing an additional 850,556 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $88.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

