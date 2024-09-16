Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $6.01 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 1.5% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $8,082,746. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

