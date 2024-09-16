Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

NYSE:CB opened at $288.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

