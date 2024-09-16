Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %
HTBI stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $617.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.
HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HTBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
