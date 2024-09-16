SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 790 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 48,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $176.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

