SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,959 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,525,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,342,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

