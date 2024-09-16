SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of JHEM opened at $26.94 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $684.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

