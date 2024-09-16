SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.