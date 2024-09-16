SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.28 and a 200 day moving average of $356.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

