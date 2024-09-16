SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.