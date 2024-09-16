SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 215,135 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

