SigFig Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $123.57 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

