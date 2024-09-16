Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. 47,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.29. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. Research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

