Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.76. 162,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,667. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $53,676,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.