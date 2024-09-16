Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $20.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of SILK opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $61,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $109,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

