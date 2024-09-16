SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $281,450.72

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $674.73 million and approximately $281,450.72 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,943.27 or 0.99940262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57058194 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $593,561.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.