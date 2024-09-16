Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $102.47, but opened at $100.07. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $98.85, with a volume of 71,943 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

