Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. 6,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,257. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

