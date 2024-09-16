Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,976.0 days.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $25.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

