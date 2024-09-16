Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.45

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 3008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMGZY

Smiths Group Stock Performance

About Smiths Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.